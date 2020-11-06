Nov. 7 Drive-Through Flu Clinic is Postponed

Imperial County Public Health Department staff administer the flu vaccination during a drive-through vaccination clinic on Oct. 31 at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial. Some 1,300 residents were vaccinated during the event. A second drive-through clinic is planned for Saturday, Nov. 7, at the same location. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

(UPDATE: The Imperial County Public Health Department on Thursday, Nov. 5, postponed the Nov. 7 flu clinic due to predicted windy conditions.)

After vaccinating about 1,300 residents against the flu during a drive-through clinic on Oct. 31, the Imperial County Public Health Department will conduct a second drive-through vaccination event Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial.

The flu shot will be offered free of charge to individuals 6 months and older from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Public Health staff will be taking protective measures at the vaccination event and anyone arriving to the clinic with symptoms of COVID-19 will be unable to receive the vaccination on that day, according to a Public Health press release.

Imperial County Public Health Department staff prepare to administer flu vaccine during a drive-through vaccination clinic on Oct. 31 at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial. A second drive-through clinic is planned for Saturday, Nov. 7, at the same location. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Attendees are required to wear a face covering and encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

“The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to become effective and the Public Health Department strongly advises all individuals who are eligible, to get their flu shots early to lessen their risk of contracting the flu this flu season and in preparation for the holiday season,” Dr. Stephen Munday, county Public Health officer, stated in the release.

With COVID-19 continuing to be widespread in the community, it is important that individuals receive the flu shot to reduce the risk of becoming severely ill as a result of the flu, the release states.

Although the Public Health Department continues to be closed to the public, flu vaccine may be available with local physicians, community clinics and local pharmacies. Individuals who wish to receive the flu shot from their doctor will need to contact their healthcare provider directly about the availability of flu vaccine.

Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness that can cause mild to severe illness. Signs and symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and muscle aches. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year in the United States an average 5 percent to 20 percent of the population gets the flu; more than 200,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications, and about 36,000 people die from the flu each year. Some people, such as older adults, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at higher risk for suffering serious complications from the flu. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Public Health administered 120 doses of flu vaccine to farmworkers during a health event in Calexico.