Border Patrol Arrest Armed Smuggler at 111 Checkpoint

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 111 checkpoint near Niland arrested an armed suspect for smuggling an undocumented immigrant on Oct. 30. In his possession was a firearm and silencer, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. | COURTESY PHOTO

NILAND — El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an armed suspect near here attempting to smuggle an undocumented immigrant on Friday afternoon, Oct. 30, according to a Customs and Border Protection press release.

The incident occurred about 4:15 p.m., when a man driving a blue Toyota Avalon approached the Highway 111 checkpoint. During an immigration inspection, agents requested and received consent to inspect the trunk of the vehicle, where they discovered one male subject in the trunk. The male subject in the trunk was determined to be an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

During further inspection of the vehicle, agents discovered a weapon with two magazines containing 13 rounds and a suppressor, or “silencer,” inside of the vehicle’s glove box. Agents also discovered marijuana and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Agents arrested the driver and undocumented immigrant for further processing.

The total weight of the marijuana was 1.4 pounds with an estimated value of $5,600.

The driver, a 38-year-old United States citizen, was booked for federal simple possession of controlled substances and processed administratively for alien smuggling. The 34-year-old immigrant was deported to Mexico City.

The El Centro Sector seized the vehicle, weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.