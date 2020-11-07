PHOTO GALLERY: Fair Food Fest Draws Hungry Crowds; Event Extended

IMPERIAL — For the second weekend in a row, motorists snaked their way through the parking lot of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds to get a socially-distanced taste of corndogs, funnel cakes, and huge barbecued turkey legs.
The first-ever Fair Food Festival returned to the fairgrounds for its second weekend Friday, Nov. 6, and resumed at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. The event is expected to end at 8 p.m. and will pick up again from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Due to what are expected to be strong sustained winds through both Saturday night and during the day Sunday, fair officials have extended the Fair Food Festival for a third weekend.
The festival will open at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15. Sales wrap at 8 p.m. all three nights.
In a nutshell, motorists line up to choose from one (or all) of four fair food booths set up to operate as a drive-through restaurant. Each specializes in its own fair-centric fare: barbecued items, corndogs, funnel cakes, and deep-fried desserts.
For more information, visit the fair’s website to see menus and pricing at https://bit.ly/2IaATua
No one is allowed to exit their vehicle and masks are required to be worn by the drivers, according to the fair’s website.
