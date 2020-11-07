PHOTO GALLERY: Fair Food Fest Draws Hungry Crowds; Event Extended

Drivers make their way through the line of vendors serving full meals and snacks at the first Fair Food Festival at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds in Imperial on Friday, Nov. 6. This was the second weekend for the festival, which is open through the weekend and will return next weekend. | CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

IMPERIAL — For the second weekend in a row, motorists snaked their way through the parking lot of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds to get a socially-distanced taste of corndogs, funnel cakes, and huge barbecued turkey legs.

The first-ever Fair Food Festival returned to the fairgrounds for its second weekend Friday, Nov. 6, and resumed at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. The event is expected to end at 8 p.m. and will pick up again from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

Due to what are expected to be strong sustained winds through both Saturday night and during the day Sunday, fair officials have extended the Fair Food Festival for a third weekend.

The festival will open at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15. Sales wrap at 8 p.m. all three nights.

In a nutshell, motorists line up to choose from one (or all) of four fair food booths set up to operate as a drive-through restaurant. Each specializes in its own fair-centric fare: barbecued items, corndogs, funnel cakes, and deep-fried desserts.

For more information, visit the fair’s website to see menus and pricing at https://bit.ly/2IaATua

No one is allowed to exit their vehicle and masks are required to be worn by the drivers, according to the fair’s website.

(See photo gallery below.)