Man Killed After Being Hit by Border Agent Was ‘Crossing’ Road: CHP

The red pin shows the approximate location where a U.S. Border Patrol agent struck a pedestrian apparently crossing Anza Road east of Calexico on Friday night, Nov. 6., according to the California Highway Patrol. The man, a native of Nayarit, Mexico, died from his injuries in a Palm Springs hospital. | GOOGLE MAP

CALEXICO — An unidentified man from Nayarit, Mexico, died from his injuries after he was struck by a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle while crossing Anza Road east of Bowker Road on the outskirts of Calexico on Friday night, Nov. 6, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

The man died from blunt-force trauma and compound-fracture injuries in Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to the report taken by responding Highway Patrol Officer Cuauhtémoc Beltran.

Details into the collision seem to be in direct dispute to a statement put out by El Centro Sector U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Saturday, Nov. 7, that stated the agent claimed the man was laying in the road at the time of the collision.

An agent assigned to the El Centro Sector’s Calexico station was apparently responding to an “illegal entry of individuals into the United States from Mexico” about 8:40 p.m. when the agent, while responding to the area in his vehicle, “was unable to avoid colliding with an individual laying in the road,” according to the CBP statement emailed to media by El Centro Sector Special Operations Supervisor Agent Jorge L. Rivera-Navarro.

However, in a phone conversation with Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Arturo Platero Jr., on Monday morning, Nov. 9, Platero confirmed that investigating Officer Beltran determined the man who was killed was walking across eastbound Anza Road in a northerly direction at the time of the collision.

The agent, who was not identified by either the Highway Patrol nor Customs and Border Protection, was traveling east on Anza Road in a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup when the collision occurred, the Highway Patrol report states.

He apparently received injuries at the scene, suffering minor lacerations to the face, according to the Highway Patrol report.

The agent rendered aid to the injured man until emergency medical services arrived on scene, according to the Customs and Border Protection statement.

The man was then transported to a local hospital, and subsequently airlifted to a trauma center in Palm Springs, where he died, both the CBP and CHP statements confirmed.

“The U.S. Border Patrol is working with relevant authorities to identify the individual. (Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General) was notified and is conducting its assessment. The California Highway Patrol is investigating in coordination with CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which will also review this incident,” according to the CBP statement.

No other information was immediately available from Customs and Border Protection.

It wasn’t immediately known if the man who was killed was an undocumented immigrant. Platero said he did not have that information.

“As the investigation develops and more details are released, we will update,” stated El Centro Sector Border Patrol Special Operations Supervisor Agent Jorge L. Rivera-Navarro in an email on Nov. 7.

Rivera-Navarro on Monday morning, Nov. 9, was asked to offer clarity into the conflicting reports.

“The Border Patrol is cooperating with all the agencies investigating this incident. At this time we have no further comment as this is an ongoing investigation. An official report will be generated by those investigating agencies and released at the conclusion of their investigation,” Rivera-Navarro stated in an email around 12:30 p.m.