Man Dies After Being Hit by Border Patrol in Calexico Area

CALEXICO — An unidentified man died after he was reportedly struck by a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle in the Calexico area Friday night, Nov. 6, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

An agent assigned to the El Centro Sector’s Calexico station was responding to an “illegal entry of individuals into the United States from Mexico” about 8:40 p.m. when the agent, while responding to the area in his vehicle, “was unable to avoid colliding with an individual laying in the road,” according to a Saturday, Nov. 7, statement from Customs and Border Protection.

The agent rendered aid to the injured man until emergency medical services arrived on scene, according to the statement. The man was then transported to a local hospital, and subsequently airlifted to a trauma center in Palm Springs, where he died, the CBP statement read.

“The U.S. Border Patrol is working with relevant authorities to identify the individual. (Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General) was notified and is conducting its assessment. The California Highway Patrol is investigating in coordination with CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which will also review this incident,” according to the statement.

No other information was immediately available from Customs and Border Protection.

“As the investigation develops and more details are released, we will update,” stated El Centro Sector Border Patrol Special Operations Supervisor Agent Jorge L. Rivera-Navarro in an email on Saturday night.