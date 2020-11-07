Man, 37, Dies in El Centro Following Shooting on Friday, Nov. 6

A Google Street View shows the 1100 block of Villa Avenue where it intersects with Oak Street in northeastern El Centro, the apparent site of a shooting Friday, Nov. 6, where a 37-year-old victim who found by responding El Centro police officers. The victim later died after being flown to an undisclosed hospital. | GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE

A 37-year-old man died from injuries related to a shooting in northeast El Centro sometime Friday, Nov. 6, according to a press release from the El Centro Police Department, although few details were immediately available.

The victim, whose identity was being withheld by police Friday afternoon, died after being transferred to a hospital by an air ambulance helicopter, according to the press release that was sent out shortly after 3:30 p.m. It was not available in which hospital the man died.

Little information was being released by police Friday afternoon, but according to a media release officers responded to reports of a shooting at Oak Road and Villa Avenue in the northeast side of the city. The 37-year-old victim was found in the 1100 block of Oak Street, the release stated.

Paramedics from El Centro Fire Department and AMR ambulance service provided medical treatment at the scene before the victim was airlifted to the hospital.

ECPD’s Investigations Bureau is working the case, and witnesses have described a light-colored pickup being involved in the shooting, according to the police report.

Around 4 p.m., officers in the area were removing crime scene tape that had cordoned off the area, and a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Oak Road was observed with a broken driver-side window and what appeared to be at least one bullet hole in the driver’s door near the sideview mirror.

An individual who was inspecting the damaged vehicle stated that he discovered a spent bullet. “I sure hope they catch who did this,” said a man who identified himself as the father of the victim.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact El Centro police Detective Adrian Chilpa at 760-335-4662 or 760-337-4502.