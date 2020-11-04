IID Board: Gonzalez Has Thin Edge Over Div. 4 Incumbent Ortega

Erik Ortega | Javier Gonzalez

(Updated at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 with comments from Javier Gonzalez.)

Although challenger Javier Gonzalez is leading by the thinnest of margins, it might be too early to call the Division 4 Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors run-off with incumbent Erik Ortega, according to the early returns from Election Day.

Gonzalez is leading by just 43 votes, with all 27 of the Calexico-area precincts reporting and early mail-in ballots counted through Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The first-time political candidate and community organizer, Gonzalez had 1,958 votes, or 50.56 percent of the votes cast, while Ortega, who is seeking his second term on the district board, had 1,915 votes, or 49.44 percent.

Gonzalez said Thursday morning, Nov. 4, that he was feeling confident that he ran a good campaign and was visible in the community throughout the run-off period.

“I was pretty much alone and I worked hard for the last two months,” Gonzalez said, adding that while the incumbent spent thousands of dollars on his campaign, Gonzalez worked harder to get out in front of voters.

“Erik (Ortega) never came out in his four years; he never answered the call,” Gonzalez said. “People just want their communities safer, greener, cleaner, and Erik never answered.”

Ortega could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

It’s unknown at this point how many ballots are left to be counted, but Imperial County officials say there are an untold number of mail-ins and provisional ballots that must be tallied, and California counties can accept ballots postmarked for Nov. 3 all the way through Nov. 20.

In other words, things could change in the Division 4 race.

While candidates in the IID Division 2 run-off, JB Hamby and Ryan Childers, have squared off multiple times in forums, Gonzalez and Ortega seemed to have engaged far less through both the March primary and through the General Election.

Ortega has often cited his record of accomplishments as an IID board member in addressing water and power issues, while Gonzalez has been more focused on calling for the directorship to be a more hands-on, grassroots position that requires a higher degree of community involvement.

As for the IID Division 2 race, there isn’t much left to chance in that run-off, as Hamby has all but run away with the victory.