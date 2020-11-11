ICSO: Man’s Death Investigated as Homicide

STOCK IMAGE

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office announced the Monday, Nov. 9, death of an unidentified man in the 200 block of East Evan Hewes Highway near El Centro is being investigated as a homicide.

The body of the unidentified male was initially discovered about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9 by U.S. Border Patrol personnel who were investigating in the vicinity, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The deceased is described as a male Hispanic, in his early 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds, according to a Sheriff’s Office written statement released Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit was notified following the discovery and began conducting a homicide investigation. The deceased subject was recovered by the Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

Anyone having any information, please contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 442-265-2105 or the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Unit at 442-265-2105.