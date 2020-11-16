Calexico High senior Yahir “Choco” Garduño, 17, performs on “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” a Spanish-language TV singing competition on Estrella TV. His performance in the semifinals of the singing contest will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. | COURTESY IMAGES

CALEXICO — Spoiler alert: Calexico resident Yahir “Choco” Garduño will advance to the final rounds of “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” the Spanish-language TV singing competition.

The 17-year-old Calexico High senior’s latest advancement comes after his semifinal performance on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Burbank.

A recording of that semifinal performance, where he sang his rendition of “Mi Padrino el Diablo” by La Trakalosa de Monterrey, will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

“Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” is broadcast over two nights, Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Since having auditioned about two months ago, Yahir said he has been pleasantly surprised with his results in the competition so far.

“It’s not something that I thought would happen,” the Mexicali native said on Monday.

Yahir competed against five other budding performers during the semifinal round and was among three that advanced to the final rounds. A total of 12 performers will be selected for the final rounds, which will air on Nov. 25 on Estrella TV.