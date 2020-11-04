Calexico Council: Ureña, Romo, Moreno, Garcia Win Election

Calexico City Hall | FILE PHOTO

Raul Ureña

(Updated at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 4 with comments from the winners.)

In what could be best described as a remaking of the Calexico City Council, three of the four available seats appear to be headed to newcomers, among them a 23-year-old community activist who ran away with the short-term post meant to replace disgraced former council member David Romero.

The preliminary results are based on early mail-in ballots counted through Tuesday, Nov. 3, and same-day voting at Calexico’s 19 precincts.

Candidate Raul Ureña won the two-year seat with a commanding 3,132 votes, or 67.95 percent of the votes cast, over incumbent appointee Morris Reisin, who garnered 1,221 votes, or 26.49 percent.

“Calexico is hurting, deeply hurting, and it has been for about five years … Calexicans wanted change and they are acting on it,” Ureña said Thursday morning, Nov. 4. “The citizens of Calexico wanted new representatives.”

Ureña added that he was proud that his community stood up and demanded change, citing how some of the more progressive candidates in El Centro and other areas of the county were met with lukewarm response.

For the three available full-term positions, it appears the elected incumbents have been defeated and will be replaced by former Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District Trustee Gloria G. Romo, retired law enforcement officer Javier Moreno, and appointed council member Camilo Garcia, who was selected to replace Romero in June until an election could be held.

Gloria Guadalupe Romo

Moreno said Nov. 4 that change was in the air and Calexico residents spoke up.

“It’s out with the old and in with the new … Calexico residents wanted real change. In the face of a pandemic, people came out and voted, and I’m very humbled by that,” he said.

“The new City Council has to be about reclaiming the voice of the people and restoring trust and transparency,” Moreno added.

Garcia said he was thankful to the voters of Calexico who took the time to cast their ballots during a pandemic in an “unconventional election.”

“I’m going to be here to try to help in our city and our community,” Garcia said Nov. 4. “My agenda is same as it has always been: I’m here to serve everyone.”

Javier Moreno

Garcia added that his first task will be the pick up his campaign signs, because the city is going through tough financial times and everyone needs to do their part.

Romo could not be reached for comment after numerous attempts.

Camilo Garcia

With an untold number of mail-in and provisional ballots remaining to be counted, it’s not known whether any of the full-term positions could shuffle a bit, as eight candidates competed for the seats now held by council members Bill Hodge, Lewis Pacheco, and Reisin.

Romo was the top vote-getter with 1,594 votes, or 15.87 percent, Moreno followed with 1,584 votes, or 15.77 percent, and Garcia holds the third seat with 1,533 votes, or 15.26 percent.

The next closest finisher is Pacheco, with 1,451 votes, or 14.44 percent, followed in descending order by former council member Joong Kim, Hodge, former Calexico police officer Jason Jung, and former city planning commissioner Michael Christopher Mayne.

In the race for the two-year seat, Michael Anthony Jeffers was the third finisher.

Throughout the race, this election was a mandate for change in the city, with the incumbents facing criticism from various camps. In many ways, the movement to unseat the incumbents began with the ceremonial selection of council member Rosie Fernandez as mayor earlier this year, a move that lit a fire under some community members due to her driving-under-the-influence conviction.

Fernandez was the only council member whose seat was not up for election on Nov. 3.