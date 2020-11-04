Alvarado Retains Calexico School Board Seat, Is Joined by Magallanes

STOCK PHOTO

(Updated 10:45 a.m. Nov. 4 with comments from the winners.)

Incumbent Enrique “Kiki” Alvarado has won re-election to the Calexico Unified School District Board of Trustees, where he will be joined by newcomer Margarita Magallanes, according to early results from the Nov. 3 general election.

Alvarado was the top finisher with 2,692 votes, or 39.99 percent of the votes cast. Magallanes received 2,286 votes, or 33.96 percent.

Incumbent Trustee Michael Castillo arrived as a distant third with 1,753 votes, or 26.04 percent, and will not return to the board for another term.

Alvarado and Magallanes were both feeling humbled and appreciative on Thursday morning, Nov. 4.

“I’m thankful that the residents of Calexico have faith in me, they believe in me … I’m happy and elated for the win,” Alvarado said.

Enrique “Kiki” Alvarado

The incumbent trustee said he was especially proud to be re-elected as the school district’s $47 million bond election, Measure Q, was successfully passed by Calexico voters.

Magallanes, a business owner and political novice, was still giddy over her victory.

“Right now, I still can’t believe it … It’s a real moment for me,” she said Nov. 4. “I’m moving the needle.”

Even before the first wave of results came back on election night, Magallanes said she “had a feeling in my belly” that she was going to win.

Margarita Magallanes

She added that her first 90 days will be about asking questions, gathering information, and really understanding the issues. After here initial three months, Magallanes said it will be time to “execute” and bring up those issues that she says need change.

For Alvarado, he looks forward to seeing Calexico High School modernized and expanded thanks to Measure Q, so that ninth- through 12th-grade students can all be together on one campus.

After that, Alvarado said he would like to see the district turn its eye toward other schools that need work, such as Dool Elementary, where he said a dedicated “drop-off/pick-up” zone is needed for students’ safety.

Additionally, the trustee wants to continue to see the district raise its students’ test scores and “get something done” for its classified and certificated employees.

The preliminary results are based on early mail-in ballots counted through Nov. 3 and votes cast at the 26 precincts in the district. There are still an unknown number of mail-in and provisional ballots left to be counted across the Valley.