Seeley Man Dies in Collision on Outskirts of Calexico

A 29-year-old Seeley man died in a late-night collision on the western outskirts of Calexico at Dogwood and Cole roads on Monday, Oct. 19, when he reportedly drove his car into the path of an SUV, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV, a 19-year-old El Centro man, sustained moderate injuries described as a laceration to his knee.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and required medical attention, the Highway Patrol reported, but no further information was provided.

It was not immediately available where the Seeley man died, but his cause of death was listed as “blunt force trauma.” Likewise, there was no additional information on the condition of the El Centro man.

The collision occurred at 11:18 p.m., the Highway Patrol reported, when the Seeley man, who was traveling west on Cole Road, drove into the path of the SUV, which was heading south on Dogwood.

When first responders arrived at the scene, both vehicles were on the right shoulder of southbound Dogwood, south of Cole, with major front-end damage visible to both, according to the report.

No was arrested and the report made no mention of whether drugs or alcohol was thought to be a contributing factor. The collision is still under investigation, the Highway Patrol report stated.