SDSU-IV Adds Four-Year Liberal Studies Degree in Fall 2021

San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus in Calexico is shown. | COURTESY PHOTO

Prospective freshmen seeking admission to San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus for fall 2021 will have even more degree options: the university is adding a full-time, four-year liberal studies degree program starting in the fall semester.

Both freshmen and transfer students have until Dec. 4 to apply for admission for fall 2021 at SDSU-IV and other California State University campuses.

The new full-time, four-year degree liberal studies sequence is popular with students studying for elementary and middle school teaching careers, according to a SDSU-IV press release. It is the third full-time, four-year degree program added to the SDSU-IV lineup in the last two years. A full-time, four-year psychology degree was started in the fall, following the addition of a full-time, four-year criminal justice degree program that was launched in fall 2019.

Previously, the three degree programs were available only to students transferring to SDSU-IV. These degree programs, and others in the planning stages, are part of an ongoing university effort to double enrollment at SDSU-IV to about 2,000 students over the next few years, according to the release.

“We want students to have the opportunity to attend and earn a four-year degree, or a graduate degree, at a top-tier university without having to leave the Valley,” SDSU-IV Dean Gregorio Ponce stated in the release.

Providing an exceptional university education locally at an affordable price is important because, Ponce stated, adding that data shows many local graduating high school seniors eligible to attend CSU do not immediately enroll.

All Imperial County benefits, Ponce stated in the release, by having a full-time, four-year public university here.

Ponce added, “To grow our local economy, we must raise the community’s college-educated percentages. SDSU-Imperial Valley can be an important part of the solution.”

To apply, go to ivcampus.sdsu.edu