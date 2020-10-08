PRESS RELEASE: New Doctor Joins Imperial County Behavioral Health

Psychiatrist Dr. Henry Rafael Marquez-Castro has joined Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, agency Interim Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia announced in a press release.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Marquez partner with us in providing quality care to the children, youth and families of Imperial County,” Plancarte-Garcia stated. “He is an excellent fit for Imperial County Behavioral Health Services because he is bilingual, demonstrates compassion and has a real interest to work with underserved populations.”

Marquez, who joined Behavioral Health in August, is working with the department’s Children’s Services and Youth And Young Adult Services.

A native of El Salvador, Marquez is an adult, child and adolescent psychiatrist. After graduating from Dr. Jose Matias Delgado University School of Medicine in El Salvador, Marquez completed his adult psychiatry training at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Tufts University in Boston, followed by a one-year fellowship at the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute. He completed his child and adolescent psychiatry training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“My areas of interest include working with mothers, infants and immigrant families, evaluation and treatment of young children and adolescents, psychoanalysis and psychotherapy,” Marquez stated in a press release.

He is a member of an NGO called Supporting Child Caregivers, which provides support and education about infant mental health to caregivers and providers in different countries including India, Pakistan, Peru and El Salvador, the release states.

He is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese and has served as medical interpreter in several campaigns and missions.