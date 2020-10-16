IVC Mascot ID Taskforce Invites Community to Take Survey, Join in Town Hall

The Imperial Valley College Mascot Identity Task Force is inviting the Imperial Valley community to take a survey that is collecting opinions and data regarding IVC’s current mascot.

The taskforce also invites the community to register and participate in a town hall at 4 p.m. Oct. 29, where the public is welcome to ask questions and give their opinion regarding the IVC mascot.

The Mascot Identity Task Force will make a recommendation based on the results of the survey. It will be presented to the Associated Student Government, various participatory governance committees, and ultimately brought to the IVC Board of Trustees for a decision.

The survey is accessible to the public at imperial.edu/mascot or IVC’s social media sites. It has already been distributed to current IVC students and college employees. At this time the taskforce will not discuss preliminary findings to avoid persuading undecided minds.

To register for the Town Hall, visit bit.ly/IVCMASCOT (case-sensitive), visit our social media accounts, @ivcollege, or call 760-355-6551 for more information on how to register.