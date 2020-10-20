Imperial County Prepare for Upcoming Flu Season

The Imperial County Public Health Department announced that it will be offering flu shots Saturday, Oct. 31, to individuals 6 months and older at a drive-thru vaccination event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. A second drive-through vaccination event will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at the same location and time. Public Health staff will be taking protective measures at the vaccination event and anyone arriving to the clinic with symptoms of COVID-19, will be unable to receive the vaccination on that day. Attendees are required to wear a face covering and encouraged to wear a short sleeve shirt. There is no cost for receiving the flu shot from the Imperial County Public Health Department this year.

Dr. Stephen Munday, Public Health Officer, stated, “The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to become effective and the Public Health Department strongly advises all individuals who are eligible, to get their flu shots early to lessen their risk of contracting the flu this flu season and in preparation for the holiday season.”

With COVID-19 continuing to be widespread in the community, it is important that individuals prevent the flu by receiving the flu shot to reduce the risk of becoming severely ill as a result of the flu.

Although the Public Health Department continues to be closed to the public, flu vaccine may be available with local physicians, community clinics and local pharmacies. Individuals who wish to receive the flu shot from their doctor will need to contact their healthcare provider directly about the availability of flu vaccine.

Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness that can cause mild to severe illness. Signs and symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and muscle aches. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year in the United States, on average 5 percent to 20 percent of the population gets the flu; more than 200,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications, and about 36,000 people die from the flu each year. Some people, such as older adults, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at higher risk for suffering serious complications from the flu. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year.

For more information regarding the flu clinics or the flu vaccine, please visit the Department’s website at www.icpd.org. Information will also be available on Facebook and Twitter. To find a flu clinic, visit Health Map Vaccine Finder.