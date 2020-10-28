Imperial County: Ballot Notification Explained to Voters

Imperial County voters cast their ballots at a mobile voting unit on Nov. 6, 2018. | FILE PHOTO

Imperial County Registrar of Voters has been informed that voters registered with BallotTrax were advised that their ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election has not been received, according to a county press release issued Tuesday, Oct. 27.

BallotTrax is a mail ballot locator and notification system with which voters can register to track the processing of their mail-in ballot. Information is obtained by a synchronized system connected to election data, the county release states.

When voters mail or drop ballots off at an official ballot drop-off location, there is a series of processes and verification steps that must be followed by election officials. Due to the high volume of ballots being received by the Registrar’s Office, voters should expect this process to take longer than past election cycles.

Recipients of this message should not assume that the Registrar’s Office has not received their ballot and voters should not be overly concerned, according to the county release. Ballots are being processed and new updates are synchronized with the BallotTrax system each day.

The Registrar’s staff will continue to work diligently to process ballots as they are received and wishes to thank the public for their patience, the county stated.

To register with BallotTrax, please visit WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov