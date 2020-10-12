Hispanic Outlook Lists Imperial Valley College in its Top 100

A removable sign requiring facial coverings on campus is shown next to the permanent rock sign outside the Imperial Valley College campus. | COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Hispanic Outlook magazine has listed Imperial Valley College in the top 100 community colleges nationally that serve Hispanics, according to an Oct. 12 press release.

IVC was named No. 16 in “Grand Total Associate Degrees” awarded to Hispanic, or Latinx, students in 2019 as well as No. 46 in “Total Enrollment Two-Year Schools 2018-2019” for Hispanic/Latinx student enrollment.

“I am honored that Imperial Valley College is recognized as one of the top 100 community colleges and universities in the United States to enroll and assist Hispanic students achieve their goal of earning a degree,” Martha Garcia, IVC superintendent/president, stated in the release.

“I am deeply grateful to the employees and trustees of IVC and to the community because we are collectively committed to provide quality education and help our students as best as possible. The purpose of this institution is to enable students to succeed and transform their dreams into a reality,” she added.

Imperial Valley College has been recognized by The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine (also referred to as Hispanic Outlook) as one of the leading community colleges for Hispanics in the United States and has been highlighted in the October issue of the magazine.

Every year, the releases an index of the Top Community Colleges for Hispanics, which consists of lists from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data Set (IPEDS) collected by the National Center for Education Statistics, which is part of the Department of Education.

As a Hispanic Serving Institution, Imperial Valley College continues to foster excellence in education that challenges students of every background to develop their intellect, character and abilities; to assist students in achieving their education and career goals; and to be responsive to the greater community, according to the press release from Imperial Valley College.

Hispanic Outlook is a top information news source and the sole Hispanic educational magazine for the education community. Published monthly, the magazine covers events, news and ongoing trends that affect our multicultural institutions of the 21st century.

