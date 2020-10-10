El Centro Council Member Cheryl Viegas-Walker Elected League of California Cities President

SACRAMENTO — The League of California Cities Board of Directors elected El Centro City Council Member Cheryl Viegas-Walker to serve as its 2020-21 president, it was announced in a League of California Cities press release Oct. 9.

El Centro City Council member Cheryl Viegas-Walker | COURTESY PHOTO

Viegas-Walker was installed Oct. 9 as part of the league’s virtual Annual Conference & Expo.



“It is an honor to serve as president for the leading voice of California cities,” Walker stated in the release. “These are challenging times and I look forward to working with the league board and staff, member cities, and community stakeholders as we strive to create more diverse, inclusive, and equitable cities for all Californians.”



Walker has served on the El Centro City Council since 1997 and has served as mayor five times. She is a member of the El Centro Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees, and serves on the Finance and Board Quality Committees at the hospital.



Regionally, Walker represents El Centro on the Imperial County Transportation Commission, Imperial County Local Transportation Authority, and the Service Authority for Freeway Emergencies. Walker is also the ICTC representative to the California Association of Councils of Governments, where she serves as president.



Walker is a past president of the Southern California Association of Governments, the largest metropolitan planning organization in the nation, and is currently a member of the SCAG Executive, Transportation, and Audit Committees, as well as the Imperial County representative on the SCAG Regional Council.



Walker has served as the Imperial County Division board representative for the League since 2015, and has been an active member of the league since she was elected in 1997. She is also a past president of the league’s women’s caucus.



“Cheryl is a passionate and dedicated public servant who has remained steadfast in her commitment to both the League and improving California’s communities,” said League of California Cities Executive Director Carolyn Coleman. “As president, Cheryl’s insight, empathy, and perspective will be integral as we continue our focus on finding effective solutions to the challenges facing our cities and protecting local authority.”



During its meeting this week, the League Board of Directors also elected Walnut Creek Council Member Cindy Silva to serve as first vice president and Artesia Mayor Ali Sajjad Taj as second vice president. Yountville Mayor John F. Dunbar, who served as the 2019-20 president, became immediate past president.

Founded in 1898, the League of California Cities is an association of California city officials who work together to enhance their knowledge and skills, exchange information, and combine resources so that they may influence policy decisions that affect cities. The League’s mission is to restore and protect local control for cities through education and advocacy to enhance the quality of life for all Californians.