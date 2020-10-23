E.C. Man Shot, Stabbed; Chula Vista Resident Jailed for Crime

El Centro Police Department | FILE PHOTO

A 55-year-old El Centro man was found shot and stabbed in his home around noon Wednesday, Oct. 21, and the man police believe committed the crime was apprehended and jailed several hours later, according to a news release.

Chula Vista resident Jaime Francisco Ramirez, 34, was arrested by El Centro police on suspicion of attempted murder about 12:25 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, although the new release does not state where or how the suspect was found.

Around noon Wednesday El Centro police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Commercial Avenue regarding a “subject with a weapon trying to open the door to a residence.” When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds and one gunshot wound.

Police stated the victim was later flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Witnesses “suspected” a black truck leaving the scene was involved in the crime, according to El Centro police.

No other details were made available. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact El Centro police Detective Adrian Chilpa at 760-335-4662.