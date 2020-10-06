Orion Construction Corporation is requesting sub-bids

Orion Construction Corporation an Equal Opportunity Employer is requesting sub-bids from all qualified subcontractors and suppliers including certified DBE firms performing a commercially useful function for referenced project:

Project: Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project

Project Owner: City of Holtville

Bid Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm

DBE Contract Goal:

General work description: Project Description: The City of Holtville’s Water Treatment Plant Improvements include the following: Install a shade structure over the clarifier/mix media filters; Replacement of Finish Water Pump Station Motors; Install a baffling system in the 1.5 MG Water Storage Tank; Finish water piping alignment to allow the water storage tanks to operate in series; Rehabilitate the 2.4 MG Water Storage Tank with the addition of a Cathodic Protection System, TTHM System, and recoat of the tank; Replacement of two emergency standby generators; and Electrical and Controls for Automation.

Lead Estimator: Chad Opper

Phone: 760.597.9660 Ext.303

Fax Quotes to: 760.597.9661

Orion Construction Corporation is requesting quotes from all qualified subcontractors and suppliers including certified DBE firms for the following items of work, including but not limited to: Project Sign, Shade Structures, Netting, Tank Coating and Lining, Baffle System, Chlorination of Tanks and Pipeline, Ladders and Vent Screens, Cathodic Protection, Blower and Ventilation System, Spray and Mixer System, Transfer Pump Motors, Emergency Generator and Electrical.

Plans and specifications are available at our office free of charge or online at:

http://holtville.ca.gov/section.php?id=74Please call with general project questions or about working with Orion Construction Corporation. Orion Construction Corporation intends to work cooperatively with all qualified firms seeking work on this project.

Requirements: For any bid proposal submitted on or after March 1, 2015 and any contract for public work entered into on or after April 1, 2015, the following registration requirements apply: Every Subcontractor is required to be registered to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5 of the Public Contract Code (“Section 1725.5”).No Contractor or Subcontractor shall be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal pursuant to Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, unless currently registered to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. No bid shall be accepted, nor any subcontract entered into without proof of the Subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section1725.5.



Orion Construction Corporation is a nonunion company. 100% performance and payment bonds may be required for the full amount of subcontract price. Subcontractors must possess a current contractor’s license, DIR number, insurance and worker’s compensation coverage, meeting Orion Construction Corporation’s requirements.

Orion ConstructionCorp.

2185 La Mirada Drive

Vista, CA 92081

Tel 760.597.9660

Orion Construction is an Equal Opportunity Employer.