AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a new telecommunications facility

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a new telecommunications facility located adjacent to 625 W Canal Street, Calexico, Imperial County, CA at coordinates 32.679513 N, 115.510350 W. The new facility will consist of a 29-foot, 8-inch telecommunications pole. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6120008319 – SJ EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (267) 581-5651.