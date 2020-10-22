Home » COVID-19 » THINK INK! State Update Allows Expanded Personal Care Services to Reopen

10th COVID Death Reported in County, 420 Cases
The Imperial County health officer has issued an amended health officer order reflecting recent updates to California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The updates apply to all California counties, including those in Tier 1 (Widespread/Purple). Effective Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. the following businesses may operate indoors with modifications:   

  • Body-waxing studios 
  • Estheticians 
  • Massage-therapy studios 
  • Electrolysis 
  • Tattoo parlors and piercings 

In addition, the state announced updated guidance related to counties in Tiers 3 and 4, as it relates to outdoor sporting events and theme parks. The new/updated guidance can be found on the state of California COVID-19 website.   