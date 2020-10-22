THINK INK! State Update Allows Expanded Personal Care Services to Reopen

The Imperial County health officer has issued an amended health officer order reflecting recent updates to California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The updates apply to all California counties, including those in Tier 1 (Widespread/Purple). Effective Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. the following businesses may operate indoors with modifications:
- Body-waxing studios
- Estheticians
- Massage-therapy studios
- Electrolysis
- Tattoo parlors and piercings
In addition, the state announced updated guidance related to counties in Tiers 3 and 4, as it relates to outdoor sporting events and theme parks. The new/updated guidance can be found on the state of California COVID-19 website.