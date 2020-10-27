PHOTOS: Imperial Pumpkin Patch, Farmers Market Draws Kids, Community

A pair of local children survey the offerings before deciding on the perfect gourd at the Youth for Christ Farmers Market & Pumpkin Patch at the Tucker Center, 447 W. Aten Road in Imperial on Saturday, Oct. 24. | CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

A mother and daughter shop at the local small business, Sisters Creations 2, during the Youth for Christ Farmers Market & Pumpkin Patch at the Tucker Center, 447 W. Aten Road in Imperial on Saturday, Oct. 24. A number of booths featuring local vendors could be found at the event. | CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

On Saturday, Oct. 24, hundreds of families, with excited children in tow, combed through rows of orange gourds and shopped among open-air stalls during the Youth for Christ Farmers Market & Pumpkin Patch.

The day-long event was in the parking lot of the Tucker Center at 447 W. Aten Road in Imperial.

Local vendors sold crafts, food and drinks, while the pumpkin patch sold large pieces perfect for carving or for using decoratively.