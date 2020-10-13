PHOTO GALLERY: IV PRIDE Week Features ‘Drag’ Show

Drag performer Jamie Arangure, who is also the director of The Trans Latinas, dances, and lip syncs during the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center’s PRIDE Week “drag and talent” show Friday, Oct. 9 at the Barbara Worth Country Club convention center in Holtville. The free event was livestreamed and was one of several events marking the fifth annual Imperial Valley PRIDE Week. | CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

Oct. 6 through 10 was the fifth annual observance of PRIDE Week in Imperial Valley, with a number of events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community through talks, shows and culminating in a parade Saturday, Oct. 10, from the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center on Ross Avenue through various El Centro neighborhoods.

On Friday night, Oct. 9, the IV LGBT Resource Center and its sponsors staged a “drag and talent” show at the Barbara Worth Country Club convention center in Holtville featuring members of “Queens of the Imperial Valley” and “Corte Imperial de la Corona de Borbon y Vizcaya de Mexico A.C.” and winners of the “Show Us Your Pride” talent contest.

The show was also billed in memory of Marilyn Cazares, a transgender woman who was murdered in July.

Performers included Jamie Arangure, Johanna Monreals, Frannya Tuchman, and Mimi Hope, among others.

