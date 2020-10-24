Calexico: School District Files Claims Against City Over Developer Fees, Lawsuit Implied

Calexico Unified School District (left) and Calexico City Hall (right). | FILE PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

CALEXICO — Calexico Unified School District submitted an amended claim against the city of Calexico on Wednesday, Oct. 21, over the “city’s failure to ensure construction project applicants paid the district’s school impact fees as required by law,” according to a Friday, Oct. 23, press release from the district.

The amended claim stems from an initial Oct. 1 claim filed over the same issue. Under California law, the district must first present a claim to the city for its consideration prior to filing a lawsuit, the district stated in its release.

The claim was amended to include further details that were discovered by the district, according to the release.

“The district recently discovered and confirmed the discrepancies between records of building permits issued by the city and district records through a Public Records Act request for approved building permits and related information. The documents reviewed by the district show that the city issued building permits, but neglected to require certification from the district that the district had received the required fee payment for the project or a specific exemption from fee payment,” the district stated in its announcement.

City Manager Miguel Figueroa was not immediately available for comment on Friday afternoon. However, Calexico City Council Member Lewis Pacheco said the city was not aware that any claim had been issued by the school district or that there was any talk of a lawsuit.

Pacheco did say that the city opened its doors and records to school officials earlier this week and allowed to look through data tied to development fees, clearly a reference to the inspection of city documents and permits to which the district was referring.

“Apparently they were not satisfied with what was there,” Pacheco said. “But our claim is, I don’t think that we did anything wrong.”

He added the city does not believe that the district was shortchanged or denied any development fees to which it was entitled, adding, “we don’t work that way.”

Pacheco said that to his knowledge all development fees pass directly from the developer to the district, and that the city is not involved.

In its release, the district continued:

“Under California law, the impact fee payments from construction projects are one of only a very limited number of options available to pay for costs for upkeep and construction of new school facilities that will be required by the students enrolled with the District. The fact that the city has issued building permits without following its legal obligations has put the district in an untenable position with regard to paying for increased facilities needs to house students in this community.

“To address this issue with the city, and reflecting the severity of not having enough funding for its school facilities, the district has undertaken the following:

“The district filed a claim with the city and an amended claim to make the city aware of the issues.

“The district approached the city with a request to enter an agreement, so that the parties could work to resolve the issues without litigation. The City Council has not agreed to the agreement so that the parties could work cooperatively to resolve the matter, declining to act on the agreement at two separate City Council meetings.

“The district is prepared to file a lawsuit if the city does not grant the district’s Oct. 1, 2020, claim as amended on Oct. 21, 2020.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how the city was dealing with this issue. There was a City Council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the same day as the amended claim was filed, and a meeting in which district Superintendent Carlos Gonzales was on hand to make a presentation to the council on Measure Q, the district upcoming bond election.

In closed session that night, the city discussed one lawsuit, as well as “anticipated litigation/one potential case.” It was not clear what that was, and City Attorney Carlos Campos had nothing to report following closed session.

The story is still developing.