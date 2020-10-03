Calexico CBP Officers Seize More Than $2M in Hard Drugs

Some 565 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine valued at more than $2 million was found in various compartments of a single vehicle Oct. 1 at a Calexico-area port of entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. | COURTESY PHOTO

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico port of entry seized about 565 pounds of narcotics valued at more than $2 million in a single catch, according to a press release.

Drugs are stored in a spare tire in a vehicle discovered at the Calexico port of entry on Oct. 1. Inside the vehicle was 20 packages of fentanyl weighing 48 pounds and 121 packages of methamphetamine weighing 517 pounds. | COURTESY PHOTO

On Oct. 1 at 4 a.m., a 55-year-old driver of a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander allegedly attempted to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine concealed in various areas of the vehicle. The CBP officer referred the driver and vehicle for further examination due to anomalies.

The X-ray imaging system operator identified anomalies in all four doors, dashboard, and quarter panels of the vehicle, the release states.

CBP officers screened the vehicle with a drug-sniffing dog that alerted to the doors and rear bumper. CBP officers searched the vehicle and discovered 20 packages of fentanyl weighing 48 pounds, and 121 packages of methamphetamine weighing 517 pounds hidden in the floor, gas tank, seats, and spare tire of the vehicle.

CBP officers immediately arrested the subject and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations for further disposition. CBP officers seized the vehicle and narcotics.