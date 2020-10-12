Brawley-area Race Missing from Local Ballots; Error Being Fixed, County Says

STOCK PHOTO

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters office identified that an error was made in the ballots for part of a precinct located in the city of Brawley. It has been determined that the error has affected 623 ballots in the Imperial Community College District Area 4 race.

The announcement was made the afternoon of Oct. 12 in a press release from the count of Imperial.

The county became aware Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, after receiving notification from a resident of Brawley, that their ballot did not have the district, or Imperial Valley College, Area 4 race listed.

After further investigation, the registrar’s office identified that a portion of precinct 511143 in the city of Brawley should have been part of another precinct that is in the political division of Area 4. To correct the error, registered voters within the identified area will receive a new ballot that includes this race, according to the release.

The two candidates running for the IVC Area 4 director position are Yulil Alonso-Garza and Isabel Solis. The candidates have been notified of the error and corrective measures that the registrar’s office is taking, the release stated.

The county is currently working on mailing new ballots to the affected registered voters and reassigning them to the correct precinct. Affected voters should expect to receive their new ballot within five to 10 business days. Once the voters receive their new ballot, they should immediately dispose of their original ballot.

If the voter already returned a completed ballot, they can still use the new ballot to vote. The elections office is also currently pulling out any ballots that were returned from the affected area to void those ballots. Affected voters are advised to check their mail for a separate notice from the registrar that will include detailed instructions on the handling of their ballots.

For more information, visit the county of Imperial website at www.imperialcounty.org or contact the Registrar of Voters’ office at 442-265-1060.