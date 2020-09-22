Imperial Valley College Remains Online for Winter/Spring 2021

A removable sign requiring facial coverings on campus is shown next to the permanent rock sign outside the Imperial Valley College campus. | COURTESY PHOTO

After careful consideration, Imperial Valley College leadership determined to continue to offer instruction online for winter and spring 2021. This decision is made in alignment with the recommendations from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office.

Martha Garcia, superintendent/president of Imperial Valley College | COURTESY PHOTO

The announcement was made through an IVC press release sent out Sept. 22.

The operational needs of the college are critical to continue its service to students; therefore, the college will continue to operate in a “Modified Campus Closure, Level 2” to ensure the safety of all faculty and staff. This continues to mean the campus being closed to the public, most employees, and the majority of students, according to the release.

At this time, industrial technology courses will be offered in a hybrid fashion, while programs in public safety, nursing, and allied health will meet face-to-face either in on-campus labs or at clinical sites using strict protocols approved by the county Public Health Department, according to the release.

In addition, student services continue to be offered remotely, including Zoom room support located at the website main page. The Student Equity & Achievement Program serves as a hub for matriculation, achievement, and services that target disproportionately impacted students. The college will continue to assist any student facing a barrier to their academic success, such as lack of access to a computer, internet, housing, food, hygiene items, textbooks, and/or school supplies.

The decision to remain offering instruction and services primarily online is designed to limit exposure to COVID-19 by preventing large groups from assembling on campus, which reflects the college’s commitment to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students, employees and community. This is a rapidly changing situation and we appreciate everyone’s patience. The College Leadership expresses tremendous gratitude to the employees of IVC for their commitment to teach and support students through this difficult situation. Please stay healthy and safe, remember that the decisions being made are ultimately aiming at saving lives,” stated IVC Superintendent and President Martha Garcia.

Information will continue to be provided to the public via email, the IVC website (www.imperial.edu) and through the official IVC social media.