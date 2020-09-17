Calexico Leads in More Business Relief Funds

IMPERIALCOUNTY.ORG

CALEXICO — More businesses are receiving relief funds to help in the time of COVID-19.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 during its meeting Sept. 15 to lend $260,000 from the public benefit fund to businesses and nonprofits facing hardship. Twenty-six applications were approved, with more than 20 still waiting for documentation before funding is sent.

The funds are part of the Imperial County Business Stabilization Lending Program, where funding from the public benefit fund goes to help businesses that have suffered loss during the pandemic. The Board of Supervisors released half a million dollars’ worth of funds in mid-July and approved lending another $500,000 in August.

-Advertisement- It's Ok, Seek Help! Get More Information Here

At this time, 26 applications have been completed and reviewed, County Executive Officer Tony Rouhotas Jr. said. He added those applications headed to the Board of Supervisors for approval Sept. 15, even though more applications are in the approval process. The reason the first 26 applications went before the board was to expedite funding getting to the local businesses.

Calexico is seeing the most business loans at 12 through the second round of the application process so far, Rouhotas said. El Centro has nine businesses on the list, Imperial has two and Brawley has three.

The remainder of the applications should be heading to the board for approval in the next couple of weeks, Rouhotas said.

“This is definitely good news to help our community,” Chairman Luis Plancarte added before the vote.

The businesses include a sign factory, cleaners, a flooring company, fitness studios, a nail salon, restaurants, and more.

This story is featured in the Sep 17, 2020 e-Edition.