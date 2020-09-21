Brawley Man Killed, a Second Victim is Airlifted Outside County in ‘Gang’-Linked Shooting, Police Say

A 26-year-old Brawley man was shot and killed and a second 26-year-old, also of Brawley, was transported to a “regional trauma center” following a shooting early Sept. 20, according to Brawley police.

Police received the 911 call reporting multiple gunshots in the area of the 1100 block of Leonard Street around 1 a.m., according to a press release written by police Cmdr. Brett Houser and sent to media outlets around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

While police were still at the scene, Pioneers Memorial Hospital staff reported to police that two gunshot victims arrived at the hospital. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the press release, and the second was stabilized and flown from Brawley via air ambulance to a “regional trauma center,” although the release did not say to what city or county the victim was sent.

The shooting is believed to have been related to criminal gang activity, Houser’s release states. Brawley Police Department’s Investigation Division is probing the shootings as a murder and attempted murder, the release states.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Rotner at 760-351-7777.