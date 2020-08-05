Southbound lanes at new Calexico West POE Re-Routed for a Year

U.S. General Services Administration and U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Customs and Border Protection are detouring southbound vehicle traffic lanes, also known as “privately owned vehicle” (POV) lanes, at the Calexico West Port of Entry at 4 a.m. Aug. 10 for a period of one year, according to a GSA press release.

The approach to the existing and a new temporary roadway will remain the same for southbound traffic. However, vehicles will veer slightly east onto the temporary roadway. As of this date, vehicles will be rerouted to the temporary lanes to accommodate the construction of canopies and inspection booths on the permanent southbound POV roadway to Mexico, a press release stated.

“Currently, there are three southbound lanes which expand into five inspection lanes leading to three lanes onto the bridge across the New River. During this construction phase, the temporary lane configuration will be the two easternmost lanes entering the existing southbound road, opening back to three lanes onto the bridge across the New River. The location of the return to U.S. lane will be accessible via the easternmost southbound lane just before the bridge,” the GSA release states.

The traveling public should expect delays, monitor traffic signs, and reduce speeds during the construction. For more information about the Calexico West port reconfiguration and expansion project, click here.