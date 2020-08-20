Mexicali’s Historic Center to Undergo Major Overhaul

With heavy machinery and workers in the background, Mexicali Mayor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda and other city and Baja California officials announced a joint city-state effort to revitalize the Historic Center of the Mexicali, including Mexicali’s Chinatown and Mexicali Rose areas, and the centerpiece Glorieta Morelos. | COURTESY PHOTO

MEXICALI — Mexicali city and Baja California state officials joined together Aug. 17 to

announce the first stage of a downtown historic center revitalization project worth

$2.5 million (U.S.) meant to bring families and Mexicali residents back to the heart

of the city while stimulating the local economy.

Mexicali Mayor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda explained that the main part of the

revitalization project will center around rehabilitating some features, streets and

buildings around the Chinatown area, the Mexicali Rose area, Avenida Benito

Juarez and the circular centerpiece of the Mexicali Rose area, the Glorieta

Morelos, where the Chinese pagoda will be moved and renovated at the request of

the city’s Chinese Association, she said.

Ávila Olmeda said the effort would be carried out with “a lot of heart, from the

municipal government in conjunction with the state government … hand in hand

with civil associations and local merchants.”

-Advertisement- It's Ok, Seek Help! Get More Information Here

“It is very important that everyone and each of the projects lead to greater

investment and job creation, reactivating the economy without neglecting the

health of Mexicans. Without a doubt the city is making progress in the reactivation

of the Historic Center, which will stimulate and dignify this place,” Ávila Olmeda

said during a press conference from the area Aug. 17.

She also thanked Baja Gov. Jaime Bonilla Valdez, heads of state agencies, as well

as members of the Historic Center Trust, for the development of the project.

The mayor explained the investment in the project, announced as 56 million pesos,

would be a shared cost between the state of Baja (36 million pesos, or $1.62

million in US currency) and the city (20 million pesos, or $902,000 in US

currency).

Project boards depicting the plans for the Mexicali Historic Centro revitalization project are shown during a press conference from the area on Aug. 17. | COURTESY PHOTO

City officials during the announcement said that in the past the area was known for

its high crime rates, which stalled tourism and investment. However, the area has

become a focus of the city and officials said police in 2020 have seen a 28 percent

reduction in crimes there.

-Advertisement- It's Ok, Seek Help! Get More Information Here

In coming months, following this project, which is considered stage one, city

officials said new Mexicali government offices will be built in the area and plans

are under way for the rehabilitation of the Escamilla Market, green areas,

additional lighting, building a museum, solving underground wiring issues, and

renovating more nearby roads, among other projects.

For his part, Carlos Torres Torres, coordinator of the Historic Center Project, said

as part of the project to revitalize the Historic Center there have already been

concerts and cultural events have been organized in the area, the Callejón de la

Chinesca, or the Chinese Alley, was reactivated, all this aimed at the reinvigorating

the area, Torres Torres said.

The city did not day when the work would begin during the press conference.

Photos of the project boards depicting the plans for the Mexicali Historic Center revitalization

project can be viewed via the pdf link below:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kmme9Yb8oJJlWcE5N2TvCNJsrDq626gH/view

This story is featured in the Aug 20, 2020 e-Edition.

This story is featured in the Aug 20, 2020 e-Edition.