Calexico Education Foundation Gives to Scholarships

Calexico High School 2019-20 Senior Spotlight | SCREENSHOT FROM CALEXICO EDUCATION FOUNDATION

CALEXICO — Calexico Education Foundation has distributed more than $30,000 in educational scholarships and grants this 2019-2020 school year.

Since 1981, the foundation’s focus has been on encouraging talented and dedicated graduates to further their education in the field of their interest and passion.

“We offer scholarships not only for graduating seniors, but to qualified Calexico graduates who are continuing their education at their college or university of choice. Thirty-two Calexico High School seniors were recognized and awarded scholarships upon graduating this 2020 school year and twelve Calexico graduates already studying at institutions of higher education received funds for their continued studies,” according to the press release.

The Calexico graduates will be attending four-year universities and community colleges mostly in California, but also in Arizona, Oklahoma, and Massachusetts. The amounts awarded are from $250 to $1000. The diversity of studies includes engineering, nursing, business, biology (medicine), art, library studies, political science, computation and cognition, animal science, nutrition, marine biology and psychology.

The Calexico Education Foundation is a non-profit organization formed in 1989 to support the goals of the Calexico Unified School District and enhance educational opportunities for Calexico students. The local community contributes to its scholarship fund through annual fundraising activity and donations directly from Calexico school district employees, individuals, and local businesses.

Local businesses include McDonalds, and through the Calexico Rotary Club, individually funded scholarships have been established by Michael and Susana Castillo, Peter and Elena Castro, Emily Palacio Orfanos, John and Marie Anderson, Ernie and Mary Medina, Nancy Castillo, and the Estate of Tony Gonzalez. Scholarship funds have been established in memoriam for the following well-loved Calexico individuals: Elmer Belcher, Jr., Harry Orfanos, Elsie Corda Claverie, Bill and Virginia Irish, Frank and Virginia Moreno, Coach Jesus Rojas, LTC Carl A. Vindiola, and Arlete Zazueta and Gil Perez.

Anyone may contribute to these funds or establish new funds by contacting the Calexico Education Foundation (Hortencia Armendariz) at 760-427-9736.

