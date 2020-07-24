El Centro Council Blasts Homelessness Agency as a “Bureaucracy of Waste”

El Centro Police Chief Brian Johnson, representing the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council executive committee, updates the El Centro City Council on July 21 on the status of millions of dollars in emergency state and federal funds awarded to the county to aid the homeless population since 2019. There are hundreds of thousands of dollars still unspent to help the homeless. Council members were critical of the Continuum of Care Council for being a “bureaucracy of waste.” VIDEO SCREEN SHOT

Members of the El Centro City Council blasted their police chief recently for the way a countywide organization is spending state grant money meant to aid the region’s homeless population, calling the organization a “bureaucracy of waste” where emergency funds are being funneled to “couch surfers” rather than the chronically homeless.

Police Chief Brian Johnson was updating the council July 21 on the use and plans for millions of dollars in state funding for emergency homeless programs still unspent now being administered by the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council.

Johnson is a member of the nine-person Continuum of Care Council’s executive board.

Despite Johnson mentioning the IVCCC’s plan to spend the remaining $3 million of state Homeless Emergency Assistance Protection grant funds on capital-improvement projects, El Centro City Council Member Cheryl Viegas-Walker expressed grave concerns about the organization’s effectiveness to date.

“Listening to how the project has been defined, the intent is not to provide a solution for our chronic homelessness (problem). It’s to provide for low-income (housing) or for folks who have a risk of homelessness, or something like that,” Viegas-Walker said. “Too much of the emergency funds have gone to help ‘couch surfers’ instead of the chronically homeless.”

Of the $4.6 million the IVCCC was awarded in July 2019, only half a million of those funds have been spent, Johnson said. He blamed the delay in spending the funds on local nonprofit organizations’ inability to work with the IVCCC in navigating the complicated grant-application process.

“It is the bureaucracy of waste, in my opinion,” El Centro City Council Member Jason Jackson said furiously.

“Of that $4.6 million in HEAP funds, $400,000 went to rapid rehousing, $45,000 for emergency shelters. Vouchers, food, case management, and counseling services got $350,000. $365,000 went to homeless prevention,” Johnson said, mentioning Imperial Valley College received HEAP funding to prevent college students slipping into homelessness.

“The thing we are missing in Imperial County is transitional housing, and although we spent $196,000 for 36 (motel) rooms for three months, to me that’s a complete waste of money, because without transitional housing all you are doing is putting somebody in a room and kicking them out on the street three months later,” Jackson said.

Johnson agreed with Jackson and said to meet the need for transitional housing, the IVCCC awarded $3 million of the HEAP grant funds in July 2019 to a capital-improvement project in Heber where 24 housing units would be built that are eligible to use for low-income housing and for people experiencing homelessness.

Despite funds having been awarded more than a year ago, ground has not yet broken on the project, Johnson said.

Until 2018, Catholic Charities managed the IVCCC and received around $300,000 to $400,00 a year in funding until the Imperial County Board of Supervisors directed the county’s Social Services Department take over managerial responsibilities of the organization, Johnson said.

He credited county employees for navigating the complicated grant process and increasing the IVCCC’s funding to more than $1 million in 2019, of which $150,000 went to rapid rehousing, $408,000 to emergency housing intervention, $119,00 to system support, $100,000 to street outreach and $10,000 to housing placement and retention. To meet U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations, the IVCCC spent another $265,000 for administrative expenses.

In March 2020, the IVCCC received another $528,000 from state and federal emergency funding sources.

Imperial County “welfare and the Area Agency for Aging were the primary recipients of these funds, receiving a $170,000 for vouchers and different rental-assistance programs. Thirty-seven individuals have received these services,” Johnson said. “This funding also went towards the (10) trailers (from the state in May) used to house homeless with COVID-19 at the (I.V.) Fairgrounds that have housed 11 people as of May.”

Johnson said the IVCCC has two other federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants in the works.

“The IVCCC just received an Emergency Solutions Grant (through the state Department of Housing and Community Development) for $322,00 to be used for some form of housing. We decided on the recipient last week but have not announced recipient yet,” Johnson said. “We just applied for another CARES Act grant for over $1 million to help homeless find housing, which should be infused in the community within the next 30 to 90 days.”

Despites the IVCCC’s surplus of COVID-19 grant money intended to house the homeless, county homeless numbers are up 2.6 percent.

“County numbers for those sheltered went from 188 in 2019 to 193 in 2020. Homeless numbers went from 1,225 in 2019 to 1,344 in 2020,” said Johnson, before dropping the most disturbing number yet: “In 2016, there were only 128 sheltered and 252 unsheltered in the county.”

“From an economic standpoint, we have the highest unemployment rate in the state, if not No. 2. All of these compounding factors make this an issue we can never give up,” Johnson said.

When Viegas-Walker asked Johnson if the public would have an opportunity to review the IVCCC’s strategic plan, the answer was a gentle “no.”

“I would say, this one (the strategic plan) has been a long time coming. There has been a lot of sweat equity put into this one. Let’s let this one be published and maybe we can take another bite at that apple next year,” Johnson said.