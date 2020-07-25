Calexico’s Camarena Library Manager Updates Community on Summer Activities

Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Memorial Library manager Lizeth Legaspi (second square from top left) leads a group of children through a summer activity via Zoom recently. VIDEO SCREEN SHOT

Emma & Frog | COURTESY PHOTO

The Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico is in full swing with its annual summer family reading program, “Imagine your Story,” but this time the library is offering an online version.

The program is for the whole family, since it offers various activities for all age groups.

Due to the current pandemic we are living in, more than ever we need activities that promote well-being in our community.

This is the reason why the Camarena Memorial Library staff did not hesitate to find ways to promote the library, its services, books and reading.

We need to keep children reading and active during the summer especially.

To participate, library users need to sign up at https://calexicolibrary.org/2020sfrp

After signing up, participants may stop by the library to pick up a craft packet.

The summer family reading program offers Zoom programming such as “Baby Time” and “Storytimes.”

Videos on how to assemble weekly craft activities and special presentations are posted in the library’s Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/camarena.memorial

Natelly. | COURTESY PHOTO

STEAM programming is offered via Zoom. Teens are asked to follow the Library on IGTV (Instagram Live) @camarenalibrary for guidance on how to complete weekly activities. Book talks are also incorporated.

Adults are invited to join the adult book club or the weekly conversation class, both are via Zoom. A Zoom link is provided upon registration.

The library continues to provide book checkouts and library users can pick up curbside. The library also has digital resources available on its website. Library users only need an active Camarena library card. They may request a new card or renew/replace an old card during this time.

Our doors are closed, but our services are OPEN. More information can be accessed at https://calexicolibrary.org

Heather got her library card. | COURTESY PHOTO

Parents often send pictures when their child completes the week’s activity and those pictures are shared on the Library’s Facebook page thus creating a sense of community. We are together even when we are apart.

Lizeth Legaspi is library manager at Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave.

She can be reached at 760-768-2170 or through email: llegaspi@calexico.ca.gov