BREAKING: U.S. border agents reportedly kill armed suspect; northbound pedestrian lanes closed

Northbound pedestrian traffic at the downtown Calexico Port of Entry on First Street was closed until further notice, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on July 9. According to Mexicali news reports, a man was shot and killed at the northbound crossing by one or more CBP agents, but there has been no official confirmation of that as of 11:30 a.m. July 9. JAYSON BARNISKE PHOTO

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent or agents reportedly shot and killed a man carrying a knife who tried to come in the country from Mexico around 9 a.m. July 9 at the pedestrian-only downtown Calexico Port of Entry on First Street, according to news reports coming out of Mexicali.

The body of what was reportedly a knife-wielding man who was shot by U.S. border agents as he attempted to cross in the United States at the pedestrian-only downtown Calexico Port of Entry on First Street is shown from the Mexicali side of the port. The photos shows what are thought to be U.S. agents around the remains. Photos were courtesy of the Facebook page “Tiempo de espera en garitas Mexicali.”

The body of the man who was killed is reportedly still at the scene, according to both La Voz De La Frontera’s Facebook page and an Entravision reporter near the port.

So far, CBP officials have not officially confirmed there was a shooting, but an “Agent Garcia” told a Calexico Chronicle reporter at the scene around 10:45 a.m. the northbound entrance into the U.S. from Mexicali is closed until further notice. He would not give any other information, and CBP officials did not immediately return calls or emails.

The pedestrian lanes are open to southbound traffic, and lanes in both directions are open at the Calexico West Port of Entry vehicle crossing off Second Street, Agent Garcia said.

Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo would not confirm whether there was a shooting but said there was an incident at the port July 9 in which the FBI and the Office of Inspector General were both currently investigating.

Meanwhile, La Voz reported that the man was “aggressively” wielding a knife and attempted to cross into the U.S. at the turnstiles to the east side of the port, where he was shot and his body remains.

The Calexico Chronicle reporter said he could see six CBP agents standing guard near the turnstiles where the body reportedly remained, but the body could not readily be seen from the street.

La Voz reported the man was warned by agents numerous times to stop and when he did not, he was shot. It was not clear if he was shot by one or multiple agents. The suspect was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

A number of social media and news sites from the Mexicali side have begun to post and share photos from the scene, including photos of the suspect’s body.

Although Agent Garcia told the Chronicle reporter the northbound crossing was closed until further notice, apparently the area where the body remained is also where southbound wheelchair access is, as the reporter witnessed a man in Calexico attempting to access that southbound entrance who was told by a CBP agent to come back at 2 p.m.

La Voz also reported that there is a strong presence of local, state and federal authorities on the Mexican side of the port.

The story is still developing.