Calexico’s New FedEx Freight Hub Opens in May

The outside of the new 33,000-square-foot, $4.3 million FedEx shipping and freight facility developed in the Calexico Town Center area off Portico Boulevard and Cole Boulevard is shown. The new freight hub opened in May and is seen as a boon for city officials. | COURTESY PHOTO

In April 2019, the city of Calexico approved the $4.3 million construction of FedEx’s new 33,220-square-foot freight facility, located within the Town Center commercial development area in the city.

With Calexico having an ease of access to major highways, like Interstate 8 and Highway 111, this helped to make a great location for the freight hub, said Ron Mears, communications adviser for FedEx, the well-known worldwide shipping company.

He said the city’s proximity to customers and a strong local workforce were more incentives to build the freight center there. He added that in comparison to the previous freight hub, the new one is much larger and better allows FedEx to serve customers in the Imperial Valley.

The new freight center opened and has been operating since June 1, and as a cornerstone bit of construction in the Town Center development area, Calexico City Manager David Dale is eager to see what is yet to come to the city.

“We are proud that FedEx chose the city of Calexico to construct their new facility within the Town Center commercial development area. The Town Center area is a master-planned commercial/industrial development,” Dale stated through an email June 30.

This commercial development area was constructed early in the 2000s and was unoccupied until now.

“This project has brought scores of jobs to the area and will bring in additional property tax to the city’s general fund. It is our expectation and hopes that this development will spur additional development for the Town Center site,” Dale said.

FedEx Freight offers two services: Priority and economy for shipment needs across the nation. Mears added, “​FedEx freight provides ‘less-than-truckload’ (LTL) services based on customers’ shipping needs. The service center in Calexico is one of more than 370 FedEx freight service centers across North America. Our unparalleled network gives us the ability to quickly and efficiently move freight anywhere across the country.”

FedEx, headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., provides express shipping and delivery to more than 220 countries and territories, connecting markets that comprise more than 90 percent of the world’s gross domestic product within one to three business days. FedEx processes more than 3.6 million shipments each business day, according to the company’s website.

This story is featured in the Jul 02, 2020 e-Edition.