Imperial Launches ‘Virtual’ Summer Programs Due to COVID

The city of Imperial Department of Community Services announced June 24 that it has released a “virtual” program guide for summer activities, according to a press release.

“Due state guidelines surrounding COVID-19, our in-person programs and facilities (are) to be temporarily closed. With the social-distancing guidelines and facility closures, we realize it may be difficult for our residents to access recreation opportunities within the community. With this in mind, we are happy to announce our Curbside To-Go Kits!” the city stated in a press release.

For more information, residents can contact the city manager’s officer at 760-355-1153.