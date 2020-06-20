BREAKING NEWS: COVID Outbreak at Brawley Nursing Home Sickens 19; County Testing Lapse Blamed

The entrance to Imperial Heights Healthcare and Wellness Centre, 320 Cattle Call Drive in Brawley, is shown June 19. The skilled-nursing facility is the site of a 19-patient COVID outbreak that started June 14. CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

A COVID outbreak inside Brawley’s Imperial Heights Healthcare and Wellness Centre has spread to some 19 residents as of June 19, including four patients who have been hospitalized locally or sent outside of Imperial County for more specialized treatment, the facility’s medical director confirmed.

Since June 14, the day so-called “patient zero” was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, positive cases of novel coronavirus have “spread like wildfire” in the nursing facility at 320 Cattle Call Drive, said Dr. George Fareed, medical director for the skilled-nursing home.

A sign outside Imperial Heights Healthcare and Wellness Centre, 320 Cattle Call Drive in Brawley, is shown June 19. The medical director of the skilled-nursing facility confirmed that 19 residents fell ill from COVID-19 this week at the home. Fifteen of them are in isolation inside the home. CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

Fifteen of the residents are in isolation and undergoing treatment at the Imperial Heights facility, while the other four are in various medical centers in and outside Imperial County, Fareed said during an interview June 19. The 80- to 90-bed facility currently has 61 patients, he added.

“Patient zero” is in a San Diego County hospital undergoing additional treatment, Fareed said. To his knowledge, there have been no deaths attributed to the outbreak.

Although a total of five staff members and at least three other residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at different times over the past six weeks, no staff members have come down with the virus associated with this outbreak.

Fareed said it’s unclear and undetermined how “patient zero” contracted the virus. He suspects it could have been from a staff member or someone outside the facility. However, it was initially undetected in the man due to the fact he has had a “chronic cough for years” that made it more difficult to identify that as a symptom.

Imperial Heights has been “extraordinarily vigilant to protect residents with screenings and limitations of visitors, keeping residents inside,” Fareed added. What’s more, he said staff is regularly monitored and screened as they come in.

After “patient zero” tested positive for the virus following his hospitalization, the other residents and staff members were tested this week en masse. Two were transported to other Southern California healthcare centers, the doctor said.

Meanwhile, Fareed said the Imperial County Public Health Department “dropped the ball” and somehow allowed its weekly testing program with Imperial Heights to lapse for what was basically a two-week window. He said the last time the Public Health Department was to test, “patient zero” came back with a negative swab result from a June 1 test. He should have been tested again the next week but was not, Fareed said.

The doctor said the lapse occurred sometime between June 8 and June 12.

Officials with the Imperial County Public Health Department did not immediately address Fareed’s claims.

The Calexico Chronicle was in contact with at least two media spokespeople with the department and one deputy director as of the afternoon of June 19.

“The Imperial County Public Health Department continues to work closely with high-risk, vulnerable populations in congregate settings such as detention centers and skilled nursing facilities to coordinate testing (of) residents and staff, provide guidance, and ensure adequate supplies of personal protective equipment,” stated Andrea Bowers, assistant public information officer for county Public Health in an email late June 19.

Another spokesperson was made aware of Fareed’s claims, as was Jeff Lamoure, deputy director for environmental health for the Public Health Department. Lamoure is in charge of testing in the county related to COVID.

Lamoure said that on June 18, the first of a four-week block of testing was scheduled for Imperial Heights. He added that a four-week block was also scheduled for the county’s other skilled-nursing facility, Valley Convalescent Center in El Centro.

Lamoure could not speak to what was in place between the county and Imperial Heights prior to this week, nor was he “aware if there was a lapse” in testing last week.

Meanwhile, Fareed said the 15 patients in isolation at Imperial Heights are undergoing a treatment regimen of zinc, doxycycline, and hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug recently revoked of its “emergency use authorization” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Fareed said the treatment is still recognized by most physicians as an effective treatment and called the FDA’s recent decision “scare tactics.”

Fareed added that at least one patient is also being treated with dexamethasone, a potent corticosteroid “used at the earliest signs of any breathing difficulties.”

In recent weeks, during weekly telephonic press conferences for the media, Imperial County Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Munday, has indicated both testing and COVID cases at skilled-nursing facilities in the county have picked up.

That appears to be in contrast to what was witnessed early on in COVID cases throughout the rest of the nation, where skilled-nursing facilities saw some of the earliest mass outbreaks. Most notably was an outbreak at Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., in February and March, where two-thirds of the nursing home’s 108 patients fell ill, as did 47 of its workers. Some 35 people died in that outbreak.

The virus has caused havoc at almost 50 Texas nursing homes, with facilities in Dallas, Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston and other cities reporting more than a dozen confirmed cases or deaths. An El Paso nursing home reported the highest number of confirmed cases in Texas as of May 31: Ninety-one residents ill out of 125, plus two deaths. And an Austin facility reported a record number of deaths: 22 residents, plus 81 confirmed cases. This, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The Calexico Chronicle sought additional comment from the directors of Imperial Heights on June 19, but no one from the Brawley facility would speak with a reporter or identify themselves. Questions to the corporate owners of Imperial Heights, Rockport Healthcare Services of Los Angeles, also went unanswered. In fact, someone who picked up the phone for Rockport would not identify herself and hung up the phone after asking “are you a reporter?”

A message with Valley Convalescent Center was not immediately returned. Officials there were asked how COVID has affected residents and staff of the El Centro nursing home.

Skilled-nursing facilities’ patients and staff, and detention centers such as the county jail, the state prisons, and the federal detention centers in Imperial County, both inmates and staff, as well as the homeless, are all considered “vulnerable populations.”

County Public Health Department officials were asked for a status update on testing and COVID cases for all vulnerable populations in an email sent the afternoon of June 19.

Public Health was also asked to confirm the Imperial Heights outbreak.

None of those questions were answered.

One of the last times COVID-19 outbreaks among any of the vulnerable populations were specifically addressed by Imperial County was in a May 4 press release, when a total of 10 inmates were confirmed infected at the county jail.

The county has not issued news releases about any similar such outbreaks since then.

Unrelated to Imperial County, but not far from the Valley, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe (Riverside County) was the site of 986 positive COVID cases around June 6, the most of any facility in California’s prison system. That number equaled 44 percent of the total jail population at the time.

As of 11:10 a.m. June 19, Imperial County has had 64 COVID-related deaths and 4,744 total cases, 866 of which are active and 3,792 considered recovered. Some 23,376 total tests have been administered and 18,455 have come back negative.