Five-Alarm Fire in Niland Prompts Evacuation of 500 to 600 Residents, 25 Homes Burn, Media Reports

An apparent five-alarm fire was burning among heavy vegetation and brush and in windy conditions June 28 in the township of Niland in northern Imperial County, where firefighters have called for backup from every fire department in the county, according to Imperial County fire and veteran media sources.

A social media post from Imperial County Fire Department says fire crews are engaged in a large brush fire in Niland. COURTESY PHOTO

Some 25 homes have burned and “two ambulances and a supervisor” have been called in, according to veteran news reporter, George Gale, who posted to his personal Facebook page.

According to scanner traffic in the last 30 minutes, multiple structures in Niland are on fire or have been destroyed.

The fire is located at Highway 111 and Fourth Street. The fire started some time mid-afternoon, but by around 7 or 7:30 p.m. a third-alarm was called, and people were being advised to stay away from the area, according to an Imperial County Fire Department Facebook posting.

The fire reportedly started at or right near the Niland Apartments at 17 W. Fourth St., just near 111.

About 8 p.m. a fifth alarm was sounded, and some 500 to 600 people were evacuated, according to Gale.

“No injuries, as far as officials know. County fire chief (Alfredo) Estrada says the wind is making it very difficult to get a handle on the fire. Every Department in the county has reported to the fire. Currently waiting for strike teams from North San Diego County,” Gale’s post continued.

Gale reported some structures have burned and that county firefighters are being aided by departments from throughout the region and Yuma. Gale also reported that Estrada has requested two strike teams from outside the county.

Apparently Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, Brawley police and Imperial police are assisting with the evacuation, according to scanner traffic.

State Office of Emergency Services/Cal Fire and San Diego County Fire Department should be arriving shortly and are requesting assignments, according to scanner traffic.

The evacuation point is Calipatria High School, and American Red Cross Imperial Valley Service Center are setting up there, according to scanner traffic.

Niland’s population as of the 2010 Census was listed as 1,006 residents. The total area of the township was listed as .402 miles.

Niland, formerly known as Old Beach, Imperial Junction and Hobgood, is a eight miles north of Calipatria and two miles southeast of the Salton Sea. It’s population was down from 1,143 in the 2000 Census.

Damon Harmon is contributing information to this report.

One of the only photos posted to the Imperial County Fire Department’s Facebook page shows a wall of flame firefighters responded to in the township of Niland about two hours ago, presumably some time around 7 to 7:30 p.m. COURTESY PHOTO