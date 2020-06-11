E.C. Council Allocates Block Grant Funds

El Centro City Council Stock Photo

EL CENTRO — In an El Centro City Council meeting on May 29, council members unanimously voted to use state Community Development Block Grant funds to finance two programs run by the city.

“The council decided to set aside CDBG funds for a micro-loan program for businesses run by the economic development division of the city and also funding for our code enforcement division to be able to purchase face coverings and hand sanitizer in programs that are managed by the city code enforcement division,” El Centro City Manager Marcela Piedra.

In a May 19 El Centro council meeting, several local non-profit organizations applied for the CDBG funds and were asked to be more specific when resubmitting applications to the council at its May 29 meeting.

“The majority of applicants received federal money before our next meeting and were no longer eligible for the program. That is why the council decided to go with the micro-loan program and funding our code enforcement division,” said Piedra when asked why none of the local non-profits were chosen for the grant during a June 9 interview.

In other council news, at the May 29 meeting, the City Council approved a budget for fiscal 2020-2021, which starts July 1.

“The council voted unanimously to approve a $98.9 million budget for the upcoming year,” said Piedra.

The approved various street projects, Piedra said.

“The good thing is, the money we are using for our streets is from Measure D (voter-approved half-cent sales tax funds) and it is set aside for our streets,” she said. Piedra added $1.2 million is Measure D and $766,581 is from SB1 Gas Tax funds for a total of $1.9 million.

The city announced that all recreation facilities remain closed, but City Hall and the economic development office opened on June 1, Piedra said.

