Calls continue for resignation of Calexico’s Romero as petition gains steam; Romero remains defiant

Whether it’s flat-out defiance or the true belief that he is innocent of the public-corruption charges against him, Calexico Mayor Pro Tem David Romero continues to attend council meetings in spite of the protest of the mayor and an online petition demanding Romero’s resignation.

Calexico resident Guillermo Hermosillo’s Change.org petition calling for Romero to step down has collected more than 550 online signatures as of June 7, just four days after he posted it, according to the website and petition posted.

Hermosillo could not immediately be reached for comment on the petition.

Its creation comes one day after a June 3 Calexico City Council meeting in which Romero sat silently next to Calexico Mayor Bill Hodge, who used the council member comments portion of the meeting to, once again, publicly chastise Romero for the allegations.

Romero and a former city commissioner, Bruno Suarez Soto, were arraigned and pleaded not guilty May 21 to allegations they solicited $35,000 in bribes from an undercover federal agent in exchange for fast-tracking a non-existent city permit for a retail cannabis dispensary.

For the second time since the news broke of the allegations against Romero and Suarez, who was a former political appointee of the mayor pro tem, Romero has spoken to this newspaper.

“As we all know, Mayor Hodge gave a statement in regards to the allegations that were given to me, and I understand that it’s his duty and obligation as mayor to try and protect the reputation of our city and its citizens, and with that being said, I hold no ill will or remorse against Mayor Hodge and his statement or anyone who has spoken in a negative matter about me,” Romero stated to the Calexico Chronicle on the afternoon of June 5 through a text message.

“I can only hope that with due time, these allegations are not what represent me but instead all the positive actions I have done in city hall and in our amazing community of Calexico, which I dearly love. Thank you for your time,” Romero stated.

Romero was asked whether he had any intentions to resign from office, but he did not answer to that question, only responding to Hodge.

While Hodge did not call for Romero’s resignation June 3, he previously told the Calexico Chronicle in a May 24 article that the accused council member should resign from office for the good of the community.

“I’m saddened and especially disappointed in this young man (Romero) … I hope that he resigns. It would be best for him and the City Council,” the mayor told this newspaper May 24.

Prior to Hodge’s June 3 denouncement, a lone public comment submitted through email also called for Romero’s resignation or removal from office by the council. The city has said Romero cannot simply be removed unless he is convicted of a crime.

Previously, in the May 24 article, Romero did not say whether he would resign.

With the exception of the May 21 special meeting of the council that was scheduled at nearly the same moment as his arraignment, Romero has attended the only two meetings held since then, a May 28 special meeting on the budget and the June 3 regularly scheduled meeting.

The June 3 meeting kicked off with a scathing letter against Romero from Calexico resident Jose Ortiz.

“This is a question to the City Council, or the four of you that haven’t been implicated in an FBI sting and charged with public corruption by the U.S. Attorney. Why are you not taking action to remove councilman David Romero for his dishonor he has brought to your council, to this community?”

Ortiz then jumped to another topic, before returning to Romero. Ortiz’s left turn was not entirely unrelated, as it was an apparent reference to cannabis-related decisions that reside with the planning commission.

“What is happening to the city’s planning commission, which is now operating under a cloud, and with its chairman Michael Mayne, who is also a real estate broker and developer?” Ortiz stated.

“The presumption of innocence that Romero is entitled to shouldn’t be the standard you apply to your own council meetings,” Ortiz stated. “If you say nothing, you’re in agreement. If you do nothing, you’re complicit.”

None of the members of the council immediately responded until Hodge’s turn came.

“As a mayor, I have a heavy heart in making this statement. I derive no satisfaction in having to read this statement pertaining to Mayor Pro Tem David Romero,” he said before proceeding, saying the comments were solely his own and not that of his fellow council members or the city.

“The city of Calexico strongly condemns these egregious allegations … Calexico will not tolerate of soft pedal this alleged criminal behavior. We are a city government of transparency and integrity. Although we must remember one is presumed innocent until proven guilty, Mr. Romero and Mr. Suarez have the constitutional right to have their day in court and they will, our city government will move forward in a positive direction,” Hodge said.

“As a mayor, I will not allow people to generalize or tarnish the whole city and its government; city employees and city hall are ethical and hardworking employees. They are good people, and to generalize that our city government is corrupt is dead wrong,” he continued.

“Besides, this is not an ‘Only in Calexico’ problem. No, other cities have had their share of unfavorable issues. I would not allow a couple of, alleged quote-unquote, bad apples to ruin the good this city government has done, especially in the last four years,” Hodge said, alluding to the financial recovery and strides the city had made to return to solvency.

“Yes, we still have room for improvement. But we stand strong and resolute with other cities in weeding out and combatting corruption and criminality,” Hodge explained. “The new image and reputation you must accept is, overall, Calexico as being a city of goodwill and decency. Calexico stands tall and will not accept anything less.”

No other members of the council said anything, and the June 3 meeting resumed.