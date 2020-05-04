Stolen Firearms Recovered in Calexico, Two Arrested by County Sheriff’s, Other Agencies

Stolen assault rifles, other weapons, high-capacity magazines and a large amount of military-grade ammunition were recovered in Calexico and two suspects were arrested during an April 30 operation led by Imperial County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with other agencies. PHOTO COURTESY OF SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two Calexico men were arrested April 30 for numerous counts involving a stolen cache of weapons, high-capacity magazines and a large amount of military-grade ammunition out of Yuma, according to a county Sheriff’s Office press release.

Arrested were Christopher Francisco Guerrero Carbajal, 34, and José Luis Ramirez Carranza, 36, on suspicion of possession of assault weapons, possession of a .50-caliber rifle, possession of high-capacity magazines, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of stolen property and felony warrants from Yuma County, according to the May 4 release.

Both suspects were booked into the Imperial County jail with bail set at $200,000 each.

Numerous search warrants were served in Calexico, which led to the recovery of several firearms and the magazines and ammo, according to the news release.

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the stolen firearms and ammunition April 29 in collaboration with the Yuma Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Calexico Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol.

The case has been forwarded to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution. Those with information regarding the case are asked to contact Imperial County Sheriff’s investigations unit at 442-265-2021.