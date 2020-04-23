E,C, Officials List Steps Needed to Ease Distancing

El Centro Fire Chief Ken Herbert discussed the path to relaxing stay-at-home restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic during a special El Centro City Council meeting April 17. | WIALLIAM ROLLER PHOTO

EL CENTRO — Discussions have begun on what should be done once modification of the state’s stay-at-home order is allowed, El Centro Fire Chief Ken Herbert told the City Council on April 17 at its fourth special meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herbert, who is also the city Emergency Operations Center director, said “California’s Road Map to Modify the Stay-at-Home” order, a brochure produced by the governor’s office, is already available.

“As we try to prepare for the day, planning efforts proceed. They are closely tied to the capacity of health systems, ensuring their ability to care for the sick and especially for those in intensive care unit beds,” said Herbert. “But this is not happening tomorrow.”

The meeting was held in city council chambers. While it was sparsely attended council members were spaced on the dais.

“I’m glad we are talking about recovery,” El Centro Mayor Efrain Silva said. “But the pandemic does not recognize borders or languages and recovery can depend on what also happens in Mexicali. So, next week we get a report from the Mexican Consul of what is happening there.”

Modification Explained

Herbert attempted to clarify what modification means because a number of prerequisite steps need to happen before the stay-at-home order can be relaxed.

For modifications to stay-at-home to succeed six indicators would be needed, California Roadmap brochure states. The first, along with testing and tracing, includes isolating those who have been exposed or tested positive. The second is to protect the elderly and those with underlying conditions who may suffer the worst cases of COVID-19.

A third step is to assure hospitals can handle a possible surge in positive cases. On this point El Centro Regional Medical Center has a 40 percent surge capacity, explained Adolphe Edward, its chief executive officer. That means it has the ability to increase regular beds from 160 to 225 and ICU beds from 12 to 26.

Adolphe Edward (right), El Centro Regional Medical Center chief executive officer, and a Spanish translator review social-distancing requirements as El Centro prepares for relaxing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 17. | WILLIAM ROLLER PHOTO

A fourth step is developing therapeutic medications to meet the demand.

“There’s a lot of bright people working on a vaccine and therapeutics but we don’t have a silver bullet now,” Edward emphasized.

The fifth step is for businesses, schools and child care centers to support physical distancing. Herbert noted Emergency Operations is already doing outreach through email and social media to remind these entities of this key component.

The sixth step is knowing when to reinstitute certain measures such as stay-at-home orders, if necessary.

Time of Transition

“This is a measured approach,” Herbert stressed. “It’s important to protect our essential employees and keep their physical distance as we reopen businesses. We’re looking for a transition to a new normal. But we have to continue to protect employees with personal protective equipment.”

He added, “However, we strongly urge the elderly and those with compromised immune systems to stay at home. Yet we have to prepare for Armageddon, the worst-case scenario.”

Discussion about easing stay-at-home orders came as Edward expressed concern about a possible uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“A lot of families got together on Easter and now we’re seeing some cases come in,” he said. “Please maintain social distancing of at least six feet and no more than nine people at a gathering.”

El Centro Regional had 40 positive cases, 138 negative and 10 pending, Edward said April 17.

Jeff Lamoure, deputy director of environmental health for the Imperial County Public Health Department, advocates for both personal protective equipment and social distancing as El Centro prepares for relaxing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 17. | WILLIAM ROLLER PHOTO

Changes Certain

Even with modification, things will operate different from before the COVID-19 outbreak, Herbert added. Restaurants will likely open with fewer tables and servers will wear masks and gloves. Face masks will likely be required of patrons to enter a business and yet not be required for motorists, those walking or exercising alone or for individuals in a park. It is recommended playground equipment be sanitized multiple times a day.

Edward explained the hospital has received 12 individual testing kits per week and another 12 are distributed to Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

ECRMC is on the list to get one of the new Abbott Laboratory testing machines that can yield test results in 15 minutes rather than the typical three to five days, Edward added. Those devices are first going to hot spots such as New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

This story is featured in the April 23, 2020 e-Edition.