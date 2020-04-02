First Imperial County COVID Death Reported

COVID-19 Local Updates - Calexico Chronicle

BREAKING NEWS!

Dr. Stephen Munday has reported Imperial County has its first death related to COVID-19 as of 2:39 p.m. April 2. More info to come.

No age or city of residence to be released. Person passed away in a hospital in another community and it was not known where the patient contracted the virus. The individual was a part-time resident of the Imperial Valley.

According to county CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr., the patient was seeking treatment in a hospital in Baja California, Mexico. The patient had maintained residences in Baja California and Imperial County.

Munday updated that the person died in a hospital in the United States outside Imperial County.

ICPHD Official Statement