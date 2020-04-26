Calexico P.D.: Man Suffers Leg Wound in Officer-Involved Shooting

A man who grabbed an unfolded knife was shot once in the leg by a Calexico police officer on April 24, according to a department press release.

The male suspect, whose age, city of residence or name, was unreleased as of an April 25 press release, was airlifted by helicopter to an out-of-county trauma center in critical but stable condition.

“No serious injuries to officers were reported during this incident,” the Calexico Police Department press release states.

No information on the condition of the man who was shot was immediately available from police.

The shooting occurred sometime after 7:50 p.m. when a report came into the department in which officers were dispatched to the seen of some sort of harassment call involving a male subject and a woman walking her dog in the area of Fifth Street and Rockwood Avenue.

The subject was “bothering” the woman, who said the man “was following her while using belligerent and sexually explicit language at her. He was last seen going west towards Imperial Avenue on Fifth Street wearing all dark clothing,” the release states.

Officers caught up with the man at an undisclosed location and attempted to check him for weapons, when he took out an unfolded knife. That’s when officers attempted to use their taser on the man, but it did not affect him, according to Calexico police.

The subject dropped the knife, and while the officers attempted to handcuff him, he picked up the knife and was subsequently shot one time on the leg, the release stated.

Police rendered first aid and called for a Calexico Fire Department ambulance.

Calexico police, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and Imperial County District Attorney’s Office are investigating shooting.

The county District Attorney’s investigations unit is asking any witnesses to the incident to call 442-265-1175.

Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo said more details will be released on the shooting by Calexico police on the afternoon of April 27.