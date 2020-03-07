Pioneers Recognized for Cardiac Care

BRAWLEY — The American College of Cardiology has recognized Pioneers Memorial Hospital for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. Pioneers was recently awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence after meeting accreditation criteria and reporting ongoing performance registry.

To earn this designation, Pioneers staff needed to meet a set of standards, including participating in at least two ACC Accreditation Services programs and a pair of targeted quality-improvement campaigns designed to help hospitals and institutions close gaps in guideline-based care.

Along with the title of HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence, Pioneers earned the designation of Chest Pain Center v6 Accreditation. This certifies the hospital’s cardiovascular teams are focused on efficient and effective care of acute coronary syndrome (ACS) patients or patients that arrive or walk into the Emergency Department with chest pain or other early heart attack symptoms.

