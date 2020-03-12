NAF El Centro cancels 50th annual air show

NAF El Centro Cancels Show | Source: NAFEC Facebook page

Get more recent updates on COVID-19 here→.

Source: Naval Air Facility El Centro Facebook page

EL CENTRO, Calif. – Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC) announced the cancellation of the 2020 NAF El Centro 50th Annual Air Show, scheduled for March 14, 2020.

With uncertainty regarding the spreading of coronavirus COVID-19, Naval Air Facility El Centro has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Air Show this Saturday March 14th, 2020. The decision to cancel the air show, which was to feature the Blue Angels, was made Thursday morning by base leadership, in consultation with Navy Region Southwest, and the Department of Defense.

“This call was not easy to make, but given our current environment and with the safety and health of our audience as the primary concern, I am convinced that it is the right thing to do,” said Capt. Derick Kingsley, the Commanding Officer of NAFEC. “Our sailors and civilian employees have been working very hard to prepare, and the Blue Angels have been honing there performance here during their winter training. We appreciate the huge support we receive from our local communities, and the air show is a great way to give back. I understand the disappointment that canceling the show will create here in the Imperial Valley.”

For anyone that purchased upgraded seating or chalets tickets through MWR, the ticketing office will contact customers to provide a refund.

Media interested in scheduling interviews or other coverage should contact the NAF El Centro Public Affairs Officer at Kristopher.haugh@navy.mil or 760-339-2673.