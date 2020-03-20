March 20 COVID 19 Imperial County Update

COVID-19 Local Updates - Calexico Chronicle

BREAKING UPDATE

County COVID-19 Case ‘Community Acquired’

One of the two new COVID-19 positive cases is considered “community acquired,” according to Adolphe Edward, El Centro Regional Medical Center chief executive officer.

During a 9:30 a.m. Facebook live feed from his office, Edward announced that a man in his mid-50s who is resting comfortably in ECRMC today (March 20) has what is “considered now a community-acquired infection.”

The three other positive cases, two earlier positives out of El Centro from March 11 and a third positive confirmed from Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley on March 19, were all “travel-associated” COVID occurrences, according to county Public Health officials. The fourth case was still under investigation as of late March 19.

Edward’s announcement is the first official confirmation that COVID-19 has now been spread from within Imperial County.

COVID-19 Public Health and County Operations Update

From the Imperial County Public Health Department on March 19:

Today, the Imperial County Public Health Department announced that two additional residents have tested positive for COVID1-19. The two individuals sought medical attention after feeling ill. One contracted the illness outside Imperial County and the other is still under investigation. They are both hospitalized. No additional information will be shared due to confidentiality reasons.

This brings the total number of cases for COVID-19 in Imperial County to four.

Resources for Small Businesses

From the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp.:

Links:

Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development Office

From the Imperial County Executive Office:

In light of the ongoing concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development Office (ICWED) is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and clients.

Effective March 17, 2020, all American Job Centers of California (AJCC), will be closed to the public. The computer banks at the comprehensive AJCC’s located in El Centro, Calexico, and Brawley will be available for limited services by appointment only. Please call the numbers below for assistance:

El Centro AJCC – 1550 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 office (442) 265-7579

Brawley AJCC – 860 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227 office (442) 265-5376

Calexico AJCC – 301 Heber Avenue, Brawley, CA 92231 office (442) 265-6192

Winterhaven Satellite AJCC- 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven, CA 92281 CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Calipatria Satellite AJCC – 501 W. Main Street, Room 4, Calipatria, CA 92233 CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

El Centro East Satellite – 2799 S. 4th St., El Centro, CA 92243 CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

City of Imperial

From the city manager’s office:

In response, to that and our continued effort to monitor and implement County, State and Federal guidelines for coronavirus COVID-19, the City has issued new restrictions at City facilities.

Effective Monday, March 23, 2020: City Facilities will be closed to the Public, but remain operational i.e. Imperial Police Department, City Hall, Community Development and Imperial Public Library. o Payments for utility services, business licenses, and any other transaction-based services must be made by credit card online or over the phone, check or money order can be mailed or dropped off in our drop box at 420 S Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251; – Disconnections for delinquent utility customers will be suspended for 60 days; – Special Events such as Spring Clean Up and Imperial Market Days Festival of Colors have been postponed until further notice.

Imperial County Tax Collector

From the Imperial County Executive Office:

Imperial County Tax Collector Announces Office Closure and Property Tax Deadline Information

The health and safety of the residents and employees of the County of Imperial continue to be of primary concern for County officials. Therefore, as part of the nationwide effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office will NOT be open to the public from March 20, 2020 through March 31, 2020. These dates are subject to change at a later date.

We understand and share the public’s anxiety and concern about the impacts of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Our hope is that we all stay safe during these uncertain times. Unfortunately, the Imperial County Tax Collector cannot change the April 10th deadline for the Second Installment of Property Taxes which is established by State law. Furthermore, critical county services, schools and local financial obligations are dependent on these scheduled revenues.

Imperial County does have the authority to waive penalties, costs or other charges resulting from tax delinquency due to reasonable cause and certain circumstances related to this crisis. Property owners who anticipate tax payment delinquency should contact the Tax Collectors Office at 442-265-1270.

For your safety and the safety of others, we strongly encourage you to make property tax payments online or over the telephone. Second Installment Property Tax payments are due no later than April 13, 2020.

Our online services allow you to pay with a personal check or credit cards. Our webpage address is www.co.imperial.ca.us/taxcollectortreasurer/index.htm or, use your phone system by calling 1-855-337-5470.

You can mail you check, money order or cashier’s check:

Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector

West Main Street, Suite 106

El Centro, CA 92243

Payment drop boxes are available: We accept checks, money orders or cashier checks ONLY. No Cash Accepted.

Drive-up Payment Box: Located in the northwest parking lot at the County Administration Center located at 940 West Main Street in El Centro.

Walk-up Payment Box: Located in front of the County Administration Center main entrance located at 940 West Main Street in El Centro.

The Imperial County Tax Collector staff will be available to answer any of questions and may be reached via the following methods:

Treasury Telephone 442-265-1235

Tax Collector Telephone 442-265-1270

Email Address taxcollector@co.imperial.ca.us